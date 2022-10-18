Vergelegen Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 750Ml

great wine
Lovely, well balanced wine. The customer who rated it with one star must have been unfortunate in having a corked bottle. A nose of damp cardboard would be a giveaway. I'm sure Tesco would have replaced it if asked.
Great wine from a great producer!
What a fantastic wine from one of South Africa's top producers. Incredible value for a wine that has been aged 3/4 years. Incredibly good paired with roast beef!
Highly individual taste !!!
Good colour, tasted of old wet dish cloths. So bad, I couldn't drink more than 20 mls. I aged it by 2 hrs, warmed and cooled it, but no, still disgusting so down the sink it went.