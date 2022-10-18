We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vergelegen Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 750Ml

3.7(3)Write a review
image 1 of Vergelegen Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 750Ml

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot
  • Founded on 1 February 1700, Vergelegen (meaning “situated far away”), has been under the ownership of some of the world’s great explorers and visionaries, each of whom, in their own way, have helped shape Vergelegen to what it is today: a world-class wine Estate.
  • Extending over 3000 hectares, from the banks of the Lourens River to the rock faces of the Hottentots Holland Mountains, Vergelegen is one of South’s Africa’s most prominent wineries. This is reflected by the fact its wines have earned more than 200 local and international awards since 1999 including the coveted Château Pichon Longueville.
  • The combination of a passionate longstanding team, solid determination and dogged enthusiasm ensure that Vergelegen’s winemaking philosophy is adhered to: there must be harmony between the old and the new. Vergelegen is one of the most famous and respected names in South African wine.
  • Deeply coloured, medium bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, matured in oak barrels. Accessible now but will also reward further maturation in bottle.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Deeply coloured, medium bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, matured in oak barrels

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Vergelegen

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • All grapes were handpicked and then cooled for 48 hours. The cool grapes (8-10°C) were carefully sorted, de-stemmed and cold soaked for 7 days. The wine underwent natural fermentation lasting 4 days, after which cultured yeast was added and fermented until dry. The young red wine was then macerated on the skins for a further 6-7 weeks before going into barrel for 18 months before bottling.

History

  • Founded in 1700, Vergelegen (meaning “situated far away”), has been under the ownership of some of the world's great explorers and visionaries, each of whom, in their own way, have helped shape Vergelegen to what it is today: a world-class Estate. The first vines were planted at Vergelegen by founder Willem Adriaan van der Stel, and in the 300 years since, Vergelegen has grown to become a jewel in the crown of the Stellenbosch wine industry.

Regional Information

  • Situated in stunning Somerset West, Stellenbosch, the climate at Vergelegen is mild due to its close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. The vineyards are situated in one of the richest floral regions of the world and portions of the Estate are declared a Nature Reserve. Vergelegen is also proud to be a supporter of the Cape Leopard Trust. With its unique environment and as a result of good environmental practices, many of the original species of wild animals are returning to the Estate.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa Estate Wine of Origin Stellebosch

Importer address

  • John E Fells & Sons Ltd,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John E Fells & Sons Ltd,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.
  • www.vergelegen.co.za

Net Contents

750ml

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

great wine

5 stars

Lovely, well balanced wine. The customer who rated it with one star must have been unfortunate in having a corked bottle. A nose of damp cardboard would be a giveaway. I'm sure Tesco would have replaced it if asked.

Great wine from a great producer!

5 stars

What a fantastic wine from one of South Africa's top producers. Incredible value for a wine that has been aged 3/4 years. Incredibly good paired with roast beef!

Highly individual taste !!!

1 stars

Good colour, tasted of old wet dish cloths. So bad, I couldn't drink more than 20 mls. I aged it by 2 hrs, warmed and cooled it, but no, still disgusting so down the sink it went.

