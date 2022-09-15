Lowicz Syrup Cherry Flavour 400Ml

really good!! added it to some hot chocolate to ma
really good!! added it to some hot chocolate to make a black forest one
You have to try it
Great quality, tastes amazing brilliant price. I use it in my natural Greek yoghurt at the moment, but will also be using it in dressings too. I definitely recommend this.
Great for flavouring colas
I add this to my Sodastream colas for a cheaper alternative to Pepsi Max Cherry- just a little dash (teaspoon, maybe tablespoon at most) is enough to flavour a full size Sodastream bottle. Tastes better than Cherry Coke Zero, if not quite as good as Pepsi Max.
Love it remind me of the French sirop. The raspber
Love it remind me of the French sirop. The raspberry flavour one is good as well.
Fantastic syrup
My favourite one. Just add a bit to the water and it makes all the difference. Taste natural and no added sweetener or preservatives. It's great for vodka shots as it's thick and flows to the glass bottom.
Delicious
This syrup has a delicious dark sour cherry flavour and isn't too thick. It's wonderful for flavouring yoghurts, pouring over ice cream and in other desserts. A great find!
Delightful.
Exceeded expectations... I drizzled this over ice cream & wafer's. If you like cherries, you are going to love this!!