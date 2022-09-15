We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lowicz Syrup Cherry Flavour 400Ml

5(7)Write a review
£1.50
£0.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Syrup with sour cherry flavour.
  • No Glucose-Fructose Syrup*
  • *No glucose-fructose syrup, sweetened with sugar.
  • Vitamin C added
  • Pasteurized
  • No Preservatives or colorants
  • Pack size: 400ML
  • Vitamin C added

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, 0.6% Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice with a Total Extract of 65%, Concentrate of Black Carrot, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Vitamin C, Aroma

Storage

Best before end: /Batch number (L): see print on cap. Protect against light. After opening, store at 4 - 25 º C in a tightly closed bottle. Consume within 30 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for use: as an addition to dishes (omelets, pancakes, semolina), desserts (ice cream, puddings), tea, cocktails and beer.
  • Try it Perfect for:
  • Dishes, Desserts, Tea, Cocktails and beer

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Zpow Agros Nova Sp. z o.o Sp. k.,
  • ul. Gen. Władysława Sikorskiego 5,
  • 99-400 Łowicz,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Zpow Agros Nova Sp. z o.o Sp. k.,
  • ul. Gen. Władysława Sikorskiego 5,
  • 99-400 Łowicz,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml of product:
Energy1324 kJ / 312 kcal
Fat<0.5 g
of which saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrate78 g
of which sugars78 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt0 g
Vitamin C60 mg / 75% NRV**
**% of the nutrient reference values-
7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

really good!! added it to some hot chocolate to ma

5 stars

really good!! added it to some hot chocolate to make a black forest one

You have to try it

5 stars

Great quality, tastes amazing brilliant price. I use it in my natural Greek yoghurt at the moment, but will also be using it in dressings too. I definitely recommend this.

Great for flavouring colas

5 stars

I add this to my Sodastream colas for a cheaper alternative to Pepsi Max Cherry- just a little dash (teaspoon, maybe tablespoon at most) is enough to flavour a full size Sodastream bottle. Tastes better than Cherry Coke Zero, if not quite as good as Pepsi Max.

Love it remind me of the French sirop. The raspber

5 stars

Love it remind me of the French sirop. The raspberry flavour one is good as well.

Fantastic syrup

5 stars

My favourite one. Just add a bit to the water and it makes all the difference. Taste natural and no added sweetener or preservatives. It's great for vodka shots as it's thick and flows to the glass bottom.

Delicious

5 stars

This syrup has a delicious dark sour cherry flavour and isn't too thick. It's wonderful for flavouring yoghurts, pouring over ice cream and in other desserts. A great find!

Delightful.

5 stars

Exceeded expectations... I drizzled this over ice cream & wafer's. If you like cherries, you are going to love this!!

