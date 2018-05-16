Cadbury Madium Santa Selection Box 145G
New
Product Description
- Selection box assortment
- Free Ticket*
- *With the purchase of a full priced adult ticket
- Legoland, Shrek's Adventure!, Madame Tussauds, Sealife, Plus many more...
- This voucher gives One Person Free entry with the purchase of one full "gate" priced Adult entry ticket until 31.12.22 at selected Merlin Entertainments Attractions. Pre-booking online is recommended to guarantee entry; book via www.funcountdown.com/cadbury using promo code 'Christmas21'. This voucher cannot be used with any other promotion or offer and must be presented on the date of visit with your pre-booked tickets. Only one person per entry voucher. Each attraction has different opening times, dates when this promotion isn't valid and age/height restrictions apply. Ticket availability restrictions apply; early booking is recommended. Please check the full T&C's for this offer at www.funcountdown.com/cadbury.
- ©2021 The Lego Group. ©The London Eye 2021 all rights reserved.
- ©2021 DWA L.L.C. "Bear Grylls" is a registered trademark of Bear Grylls Ventures LLP.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping plantations to protect the forests around them
- www.cocoalife.org
- Cadbury World
- Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family. Check out our assortment of chocolatey zones and book tickets at cadburyworld.co.uk
- Cadbury Gifts Direct
- Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
- Cadbury Fudge
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Wispa
- Textured milk chocolate bar.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Bar
- Milk Chocolate.
- Cadbury Double Decker
- Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (38 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling bar.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
- Milk Chocolates.
- Cadbury Crunchie
- Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).
- 5 bars and 1 bag = ℮ 145 g
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
145g ℮
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (27.9 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 2271 kJ 634 kJ 8400 kJ - 544 kcal 152 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 32 g 9.0 g 70 g of which Saturates 19 g 5.2 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 16 g 260 g of which Sugars 55 g 15 g 90 g Fibre 2.3 g 0.6 g - Protein 6.6 g 1.8 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.07 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk***, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, ***The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (18 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 2232 kJ 401 kJ 8400 kJ - 534 kcal 96 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 5.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 3.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 10 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 10 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.3 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.3 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (37.3 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1928 kJ 719 kJ 8400 kJ - 459 kcal 171 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 6.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.9 g 3.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 72 g 27 g 260 g of which Sugars 55 g 20 g 90 g Fibre 1.6 g 0.6 g - Protein 3.8 g 1.4 g 50 g Salt 0.20 g 0.08 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (26.1 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1956 kJ 510 kJ 8400 kJ - 465 kcal 121 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 4.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 9.8 g 2.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 74 g 19 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 17 g 90 g Fibre 1.3 g 0.3 g - Protein 3.1 g 0.8 g 50 g Salt 0.58 g 0.15 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- 6 of your Favourites in this Selection Box
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (22 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1879 kJ 413 kJ 8400 kJ - 447 kcal 98 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 3.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.0 g 1.8 g 20 g Carbohydrate 75 g 16 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 0.6 g 0.1 g - Protein 2.3 g 0.5 g 50 g Salt 0.32 g 0.07 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.