Kirsty's Gluten Free Chicken Tikka Masala & Spiced Rice 450G

Ingredients
Mildly Spiced Rice (45%) [Water, Long Grain White Rice (23%), Peas, Onion, Vegetable Oil, Green Chilli Puree, Ground Cumin, Ground Cloves], Water, Chicken (15%) (Chicken, Salt), Onion, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Purified Water), Green Pepper (4%), Tomato Puree, Vegetable Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Garam Masala, Chicken Stock (Water, Roast Chicken, Yeast Extract, Salt, Potato Flakes, Chicken Fat), Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Sugar, Ground Paprika, Salt, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Chilli Powder
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use. Do not re-freeze.