Kirsty's Gluten Free Chicken Tikka Masala & Spiced Rice 450G

£3.50
£7.78/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken Breast Pieces in a Tikka Sauce with Green Peppers, Served with Mildly Spiced Rice.
  • Succulent chicken breast pieces in a creamy tikka sauce with green peppers, served with mildly spiced rice.
  • Kirsty's Thoughtful food
  • Kirsty's Story ...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Why not try ...
  • Sweet & Sour Chicken
  • Tender chicken breast pieces in a sweet and sour sauce, made with tangy pineapple chunks & green and red peppers served alongside flavoursome Chinese inspired rice.
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Mildly Spiced Rice (45%) [Water, Long Grain White Rice (23%), Peas, Onion, Vegetable Oil, Green Chilli Puree, Ground Cumin, Ground Cloves], Water, Chicken (15%) (Chicken, Salt), Onion, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Purified Water), Green Pepper (4%), Tomato Puree, Vegetable Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Garam Masala, Chicken Stock (Water, Roast Chicken, Yeast Extract, Salt, Potato Flakes, Chicken Fat), Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Sugar, Ground Paprika, Salt, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800 Watt: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid several times on both compartments. Place on microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 5 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Remove film lid, take care as hot steam may escape. Stir and serve.

Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results microwave from chilled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C fan oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 20 minutes. Stir and serve.

Produce of

Made in the UK with chickens from farms certificated to animal welfare schemes

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2SG.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,

Return to

  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us at www.kirstys.co.uk
Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal (microwaved)*
Energy kJ442kJ1871kJ
Energy kcal106kcal447kcal
Fat4.7g19.7g
(of which saturates)1.9g7.9g
Carbohydrates8.2g34.8g
(of which sugars)1.5g6.2g
Fibre1.7g7.1g
Protein6.9g29.3g
Salt0.30g1.28g
*Typical weight when microwaved 423g--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Spicy, large portions.

4 stars

Since I rated the sweet & sour inedible it's only fair i rate this one. This was 100% better than the S&S. Well flavoured, lots of spicy sauce. The portion is again large which meant it would feed 2 if you added GF nan etc Quick easy meal.

Great taste

4 stars

Great tasting dish ,need more gluten free meals from Kirsty

