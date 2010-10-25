La Festa Classico Hot Chocolate 250G

Product Description
- Instant Drink with Chocolate Taste.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (15 %), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Fat, Milk Proteins, Salt, Flavouring, Stabilisers: E 340, E 466
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before end; batch number (L): see the print on the box bottom. Store in a dry, cool place.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation: Add the content of the sachet (25 g) into a cap, pour hot water or milk, stir... and it's ready.
Name and address
- Maspex Food Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Chopina 10,
- 34-100 Wadowice,
- Poland.
Return to
- Maspex Food Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Chopina 10,
- 34-100 Wadowice,
- Poland.
Net Contents
10 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|energy
|1721 kJ / 408 kcal
|fat
|7,5 g
|of which saturates
|6,8 g
|carbohydrate
|77 g
|of which sugars
|66 g
|protein
|55 g
|salt
|0,79 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021