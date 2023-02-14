We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 150Cl

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Freixenet Prosecco Doc 150Cl
£18.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco Extra Dry
  • Made from the finest grapes of northern Italy, Freixenet Prosecco is a delicate delight for the palate. Fresh and fruity, with aromas of flowers, citrus and apple, this Prosecco is the perfect sparkling for celebrating big and small moments. Enjoy!
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union, Vegano
  • Wine of Italy
  • European Vegetarian Union - Vegano
  • Pack size: 150CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A delicate delight for the palate. Fresh and fruity, with aromas of flowers, citrus and apple

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Freixenet

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.

History

  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.

Regional Information

  • Bookended by the towns of Conegliano in the east and Valdobbiadene, the hilly Veneto is the most important prosecco producing region in Italy.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Warnings

  • Caution: Contents under pressure. When opening bottle point away from body

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • C.C.S.M.T.,
  • Oderzo,
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Comercial Grupo Freixenet S.A.,
  • Sant Sadurní D'Anoia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • C.C.S.M.T.,
  • Oderzo,
  • Italy.
  • www.freixenet.com

Net Contents

150cl ℮

Safety information

Caution: Contents under pressure. When opening bottle point away from body

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Celebrating in style

5 stars

Celebrating in style, this is definitely a crowd pleaser, great for parties and family gatherings. An eye catching bottle to give as a gift and with it's double volume (being 1.5lr) looks pretty impressive.

.excellent

5 stars

.excellent

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here