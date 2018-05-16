Celebrations Chocolates 370G

- Energy565kJ 135kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070kJ
Product Description
- An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
- 20 Less Packaging*
- *Compared to the equivalent pack in our Christmas 2020 range.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Peanuts, Palm Fat, Dessicated Coconut, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Milk Protein, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: ~ 13, Portion size: 27.3g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g**
|/ 27.3g (%*)
|Energy
|2070kJ
|565kJ (7%)
|-
|495kcal
|135kcal (7%)
|Fat
|25g
|6.7g (10%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|4.0g (207%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|17g (7%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.5g (37%)
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.11g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Values will vary by brand
|-
|-
|**On Average
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 27.3g
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.