Philadelphia Plant-Based Almond & Oat Soft Cheese Alternative 150G

High in fat and saturates - not healthy
Thought I would try something plant based to spread on my crackers. I made the mistake of not checking the nutritional facts before purchasing- I was surprised to find that they have a vast fat difference 6.4g for a 30g serving 5.2 saturates compared to the garlic and herb one with 3g fat and 2g saturates, the jalapeño one is even lower. This product might be good for the environment but is definitely not good for my health. I won’t be buying again.
Finally a decent soft cheese alternative!
This is the first plant based cheese product that I have tried that actual tastes similar to the dairy originals. Will be a regular going forward.
Fantastic Non-Dairy Alternative
Absolutely gorgeous non-dairy alternative, so creamy with a great texture.
Is it really plant-based with locust ingredients?
An excellent product, even after I realised locusts made up part of its content. Does that still make it plant-based? Otherwise, it's really creamy and delicious.
Great cold, slippery when warm.
Tastes similar to original Philadelphia but when it gets warm, say on toast or a bagel then it goes runny. I mean it literally runs off it. If I could spread it thick on a bagel like I used to with the original then I would give this 5 stars. I only have this because of dairy allergy. But it is the best tasting alternative I have found, just not the best for texture when it is warmed.
Only plant base soft cheese worth it. Has a lovely texture and taste
A really good substitute!
Surprisingly good. Always buy new vegan products when they get reduced. Many have been ok but not special, some really disgusting but this is very good. A great substitute. Highly recommended.
Change without too much of a change
I find this product is a perfect replacement now that I am unable to cope with the 'dairy' content of the original of which I must admit I was a fan.....................but now love this product..............good on crisp bread for a snack - marmite is also a good additive for this cheese spread,
Give it go
Just used it as „normal“ Philadelphia. Pretty close
Plant based Philadelphia
Not having dairy product due to I’ll health, this is just bliss !