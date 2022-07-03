We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Plant-Based Almond & Oat Soft Cheese Alternative 150G

4.5(36)Write a review
Philadelphia Plant-Based Almond & Oat Soft Cheese Alternative 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
269kJ
65kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

-

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896 kJ

Product Description

  • Plant based spread with almond and oat.
  • Deliciously creamy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Almond and Oat Preparation (Water, Almond Protein 6 %, Gluten-Free Oat Bran 3 %), Coconut Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Vegan Culture

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freepost MDLZ,

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g
Energy896 kJ269 kJ
-217 kcal65 kcal
Fat21 g6.4 g
of which Saturates17 g5.2 g
Carbohydrate2.4 g0.7 g
of which Sugars1.2 g0.4 g
Fibre1.5 g0.4 g
Protein2.9 g0.9 g
Salt0.76 g0.23 g
36 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

High in fat and saturates - not healthy

1 stars

Thought I would try something plant based to spread on my crackers. I made the mistake of not checking the nutritional facts before purchasing- I was surprised to find that they have a vast fat difference 6.4g for a 30g serving 5.2 saturates compared to the garlic and herb one with 3g fat and 2g saturates, the jalapeño one is even lower. This product might be good for the environment but is definitely not good for my health. I won’t be buying again.

Finally a decent soft cheese alternative!

5 stars

This is the first plant based cheese product that I have tried that actual tastes similar to the dairy originals. Will be a regular going forward.

Fantastic Non-Dairy Alternative

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous non-dairy alternative, so creamy with a great texture.

Is it really plant-based with locust ingredients?

5 stars

An excellent product, even after I realised locusts made up part of its content. Does that still make it plant-based? Otherwise, it's really creamy and delicious.

Great cold, slippery when warm.

4 stars

Tastes similar to original Philadelphia but when it gets warm, say on toast or a bagel then it goes runny. I mean it literally runs off it. If I could spread it thick on a bagel like I used to with the original then I would give this 5 stars. I only have this because of dairy allergy. But it is the best tasting alternative I have found, just not the best for texture when it is warmed.

Only plant base soft cheese worth it. Has a lovely

5 stars

Only plant base soft cheese worth it. Has a lovely texture and taste

A really good substitute!

5 stars

Surprisingly good. Always buy new vegan products when they get reduced. Many have been ok but not special, some really disgusting but this is very good. A great substitute. Highly recommended.

Change without too much of a change

5 stars

I find this product is a perfect replacement now that I am unable to cope with the 'dairy' content of the original of which I must admit I was a fan.....................but now love this product..............good on crisp bread for a snack - marmite is also a good additive for this cheese spread,

Give it go

5 stars

Just used it as „normal“ Philadelphia. Pretty close

Plant based Philadelphia

5 stars

Not having dairy product due to I’ll health, this is just bliss !

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

