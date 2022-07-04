Freshlay Golden Yolks Free Range Eggs 10 Pack 540G

Eggs as they should be
Was very pleasantly surprised by these eggs, large and very tasty with lovely yolks. Would certainly buy again
Enjoy Breakfast With Golden Orange Yoke Eggs
Bought my Fresh Lay Golden Yoke eggs at Douglas Store on Isle of Man on 2nd July 22. They have a rich dark orange yoke. Had my first egg for breakfast on Toast. I could taste the difference straight away from other eggs. I normally buy Burford Browns which are also very tasty. I’ll be making an omelette tomorrow. I just want to say thank you for selling these eggs at our Tesco’s on IOM. Really recommend them to anyone out there. Good price as well.
Happy Chucky eggs
Great taste, value for money
Eggsextrastradinary
I love these eggs. Used for everything baking frying poaching scrambling!
Lovely eggs, really good, yolks are lovely and yel
Lovely eggs, really good, yolks are lovely and yellow
Golden yolk eggs
Golden yellow yolk as described, lovely taste.
These eggs are very tasty and well worth the extra
These eggs are very tasty and well worth the extra 80 pence than the others.
Beautiful golden yolks
Beautiful golden yolks
great eggs
best eggs evr,full of flavour and big
Lovely yellow yokes
Love these eggs.. I used to have chickens and their eggs had lovely yellow yokes . These are the closest I can find and reasonable price.