Freshlay Golden Yolks Free Range Eggs 10 Pack 540G

4.9(32)Write a review
image 1 of Freshlay Golden Yolks Free Range Eggs 10 Pack 540G
£ 2.80
£0.28/each

Product Description

  • Freshlay Golden Yolks Free Range Eggs 10 Pack 540G
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • Recognised and awarded in 2019 Great Taste Awards, we ensure our hens get everything they need, nothing they don't and everything you want in a rich golden yolk. Freshlay Golden Yolks are sourced from a group of family run farms that are committed to going that extra mile.
  • Our hens are free to forage, range and flourish across the great British countryside. They enjoy a natural vegetarian maize diet for a rich, smooth, flavoursome golden yolk.
  • Thank you for buying our Freshlay free range eggs.
  • We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy looking after our hens. We are a group of family run farms that are committed to going that extra mile.
  • Our hens are free to forage, range and flourish across the great British countryside. They enjoy a natural vegetarian maize diet for a rich, smooth, flavoursome golden yolk.
  • Ensuring our hens get everything they need, nothing they don't and everything you want in a rich golden yolk!
  • Class A
  • Eggs of mixed sizes.
  • Min net weight 540 g
  • British Lion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
  • Great taste 2019
  • With a delicious, deep golden yolk

Information

Storage

Keep eggs refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Name and address

  • Cotswold Farm,
  • Standlake,
  • Witney Oxon,
  • OX29 7RB.

Return to

  To find out more visit freshlayeggs.co.uk or contactus@freshlayeggs.co.uk
  • Cotswold Farm,
  • Standlake,
  • Witney Oxon,
  • OX29 7RB.

Net Contents

10 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 547kJ
-131kcal
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.3g
32 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Eggs as they should be

5 stars

Was very pleasantly surprised by these eggs, large and very tasty with lovely yolks. Would certainly buy again

Enjoy Breakfast With Golden Orange Yoke Eggs

5 stars

Bought my Fresh Lay Golden Yoke eggs at Douglas Store on Isle of Man on 2nd July 22. They have a rich dark orange yoke. Had my first egg for breakfast on Toast. I could taste the difference straight away from other eggs. I normally buy Burford Browns which are also very tasty. I’ll be making an omelette tomorrow. I just want to say thank you for selling these eggs at our Tesco’s on IOM. Really recommend them to anyone out there. Good price as well.

Happy Chucky eggs

5 stars

Great taste, value for money

Eggsextrastradinary

5 stars

I love these eggs. Used for everything baking frying poaching scrambling!

Lovely eggs, really good, yolks are lovely and yel

5 stars

Lovely eggs, really good, yolks are lovely and yellow

Golden yolk eggs

5 stars

Golden yellow yolk as described, lovely taste.

These eggs are very tasty and well worth the extra

5 stars

These eggs are very tasty and well worth the extra 80 pence than the others.

Beautiful golden yolks

5 stars

Beautiful golden yolks

great eggs

5 stars

best eggs evr,full of flavour and big

Lovely yellow yokes

5 stars

Love these eggs.. I used to have chickens and their eggs had lovely yellow yokes . These are the closest I can find and reasonable price.

