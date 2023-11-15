Batiste Blush Dry Shampoo 350Ml Share your Swish Boardroom? Dancefloor? Don't be shy now!

A burst from this can of magic removes oil effectively leaving hair looking clean for you to feel all kinds of fabulous instantly, without drying it out. With a hint of romantic rose combined with lychee, seize the day and sparkle by night. Give your hair a new lease of life with added body and texture between washes, whenever you need it. You're welcome!

Award Winning No 1 Brand* * For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 5th Sept 2020. Pssst... Did you know? 86%** of consumers agree Batiste dry shampoo effectively removes grease and oil from hair ** Consumer Study, 150 subjects, % agreement satisfaction after 1 week with 1 or more uses. Our Promise Won't dry hair out Gently removes oil Recyclable Long lasting freshness

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Instant Hair Refresh Refreshes Hair Without Drying Out Flirty & Floral Fragrance

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice), Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Preparation and Usage