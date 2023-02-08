Teapigs Organic Snooze Sleepy Tea 15S 45G
Product Description
- An organic fruit and herbal infusion
- Good to know
- We only use big, quality, whole leaves. No dust. Big leaf = Big flavour. Simple.
- 100% natural. No artificial flavourings.
- Our tea temples are plastic-free and nice and roomy.
- We give back to the communities that bring us our tea.
- Enjoy as a part of healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Discover our huge range of tea and teaware at: teapigs.co.uk
- Put down that phone, switch off your Laptop, sit down, feet up, breathe deep, close your eyes.... What?! No time for
- all that pre-bedtime relaxation? Then put on the kettle and enjoy this soothing blend of apple, lavender and chamomile, known to support healthy sleep. Light, a little sweet and flowery. Off to sleep you go. ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ.
- Louise
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C101867
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Feel-Good Teas
- Big Leaf Big Flavour
- Naturally caffeine-free
- Great taste 2021
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apple Pieces (80%), Organic Chamomile Flowers (12%), Organic Lavender Flowers (8%)
Storage
Please keep me cool and dry until i'm finished.Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- 1 Temple per cup
- Boil to 100°C
- Brew for 3-5 mins
Number of uses
15 Count
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Louise the tea taster, louise@teapigs.co.uk
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
- UK.
Net Contents
15 x 3g ℮
