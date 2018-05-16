Terrys Chocolate Orange Milk Crispy Oranges 125G
Product Description
- Real orange oil flavoured milk chocolate (85%) with a cereal centre (15%).
- Big pack to share
- With a crispy cereal centre
- Made with real orange oil and crispy centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Corn Semolina, Modified Potato Starch, Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 5 portions per bag
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- EU/Ireland:
Return to
- Contact us: www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- UK:
- Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 9 balls (25.2 g)
|%* / Per 9 ball (25.2 g)
|Energy
|2179 kJ
|549 kJ
|-
|521 kcal
|131 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|29 g
|7.2 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.4 g
|22 %
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|47 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|<0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|8.2 g
|2.1 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.45 g
|0.11 g
|2 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ /2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 5 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
