Terrys Chocolate Orange Milk Crispy Oranges 125G

£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

New

Product Description

  • Real orange oil flavoured milk chocolate (85%) with a cereal centre (15%).
  • Big pack to share
  • With a crispy cereal centre
  • Made with real orange oil and crispy centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Corn Semolina, Modified Potato Starch, Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approximately 5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • EU/Ireland:

  • Contact us: www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • UK:
  • Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 9 balls (25.2 g)%* / Per 9 ball (25.2 g)
Energy2179 kJ549 kJ
-521 kcal131 kcal7 %
Fat29 g7.2 g10 %
of which saturates17 g4.4 g22 %
Carbohydrate57 g14 g6 %
of which sugars47 g12 g13 %
Fibre1.5 g<0.5 g-
Protein8.2 g2.1 g4 %
Salt0.45 g0.11 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ /2000 kcal)---
Approximately 5 portions per bag---
