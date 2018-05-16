Alpro Greek Style Coconut Yogurt Alternative 350G

- Energy437kJ 106kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437 kJ / 106 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented coconut product.
- Alpro were born plant-based, way back in 1980, and we've been banging that big, plant-based drum ever since. Our mission is the same now as it was then. To make delicious food that's healthy for you and healthy for the planet. And we go the extra mile to do it. Using less water and energy. Sourcing ingredients grown in a way that puts goodness back into the earth. And developing more and more sustainable, plant-based packaging.
- Thick, creamy and crazily coconutty, there's bliss in every luxuriously smoooooth spoonful of our Greek Style Coconut. Even better, it's packed with living cultures and low in sugars. Great on granola and simply fabulous with fruit. Or delicious just on its own. But the very best way to enjoy this intensely indulgent experience? We suggest very, very slowly, making every moment count! Being 100% plant-based we all know this is not yoghurt, but it is made using the same cultures as dairy yoghurts. Dairy free, this is perfect for vegans, vegetarians and plant-based passionistas. And anyone else who just wants to add a little extra thick and creamy, plant-based deliciousness to their everyday. Because why should vegans have all the fun?
- Good for the planet! We're proud to have been a certified B Corp company since 2018. Making us part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society, and should do things in a caring, sustainable way that has a positive impact on people and planet. Like the way we pick our coconuts. They're all sustainably grown and harvested, and every scrap of the nut gets used for something. And good inside, good outside! By 2025, all of our packs will be, not just recyclable, but made from 100% already recycled or plant-based materials. Bye bye, polystyrene. Hello, more recycled, recyclable PET and sustainably grown sugarcane cartons!
- 100% plant-based
- Low in salt
- Naturally lactose-free
- Naturally gluten free
- Low in sugars
- Contains living cultures
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk [45%] [Coconut Cream, Water], Water, Coconut Water [20%], Modified Starch, Thickeners [Pectin, Agar], Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Cultures [S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, B. Lactis]
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya.
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed in a bowl.
Recycling info
Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|437 kJ / 106 kcal
|Fat
|8.1 g
|of which Saturates
|7.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0 g
|of which Sugars
|0.5 g
|Fibre
|1.9 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
