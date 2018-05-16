Miso Tasty Sweet & Savoury Miso 100G

Product Description
- Sweet & Savoury Miso
- Miso Tasty's sweet & savoury miso helps you recreate our signature dishes with just a squeeze! This sauce is made from naturally fermented rice miso from japan.
- 100% Recyclable
- Glaze, marinade, drizzle
- Easy Japanese
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Miso Paste (45%) (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Mirin, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 21 days and by best before date shown.Best Before: See cap.
Produce of
Made in the UK and packed in the UK from imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Tasty Ideas
- Glaze: For classic 'Miso Aubergine', top roasted aubergines with miso before grilling until golden. For the famous 'Miso Cod' dish, simply spread a thin layer of miso onto fish before roasting.
- Marinade: Coat meat, fish or vegetables with a thin layer of miso before cooking.
- Drizzle: Mix with a little water for a miso salad dressing.
Number of uses
Name and address
- Miso Tasty Ltd,
- PO Box 68534,
- London,
- SW15 9FB.
Return to
- Miso Tasty Ltd,
- PO Box 68534,
- London,
- SW15 9FB.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity Per 100g
|Quantity Per Serve
|Energy kJ
|1099
|220
|Energy kcal
|259
|52
|Fat
|3.2g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|51.0g
|10.2g
|of which sugars
|48.0g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Sodium
|2.353g
|0.471g
|Servings per pack: 5, Serving size: Approx 20g
|-
|-
