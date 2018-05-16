Tesco Finest Boneless Lamb Leg Roasting Joint

Per 120g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned boneless lamb leg joint topped with rosemary and a sachet of savoury glaze.
- Butterflied boneless lamb leg with rosemary
- Selected for tenderness Easy to Carve || British Lamb
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (95%), Savoury Glaze Sachet (3.5%)[Sunflower Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Cornish Sea Salt, Rosemary, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-55 mins. Spread the contents of the sachet over the top of the lamb. Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes (medium) or 50-55 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving. Medium cooked meat will be pink in the middle. Well done cooked meat will be brown right through.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve, film lid and sachet. Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
see front of pack Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 120g
|Energy
|723kJ / 172kcal
|868kJ / 207kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|24.8g
|29.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
