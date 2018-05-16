We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Boneless Lamb Leg Roasting Joint

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Boneless Lamb Leg Roasting Joint
£18.00
£18.00/kg

Per 120g

Energy
868kJ
207kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned boneless lamb leg joint topped with rosemary and a sachet of savoury glaze.
  • Butterflied boneless lamb leg with rosemary
  • Selected for tenderness Easy to Carve || British Lamb

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (95%), Savoury Glaze Sachet (3.5%)[Sunflower Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Cornish Sea Salt, Rosemary, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-55 mins. Spread the contents of the sachet over the top of the lamb. Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes (medium) or 50-55 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving. Medium cooked meat will be pink in the middle. Well done cooked meat will be brown right through.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve, film lid and sachet. Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

see front of pack Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g
Energy723kJ / 172kcal868kJ / 207kcal
Fat7.6g9.2g
Saturates2.6g3.1g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.0g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein24.8g29.8g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Finest Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here