Diet Coke Sublime Lime 10 X 330Ml

So very refreshing.
I’ve tried different brands of the coke with lime and this is the best.
Lime tizzler taste bud tantilizer.
The taste is tangy and tongue tantilizingly fruity,it tickled my taste-buds and left me feeling satisfied and refreshed,i would recommend this drink to everyone,I didn't think Coca Cola could do any better than the products they already have on the shelves but this one tops them all,you can add this to alcohol or just enjoy it on a hot day,my mouth waters just looking at the vibrant green colour on the box,i have to shout out for this product loudly because it is the most refreshingly tasting and has the most pleasant aroma product I've ever smelled,it refreshed my breath too.
A nice change.
A nice change from normal coke. Husband drank them up quickly a good sign.