Diet Coke Sublime Lime 10 X 330Ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Diet Coke Sublime Lime 10 X 330Ml
£4.69
£0.14/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
7kJ
2kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.9kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts and Sweeteners
  • A low-calorie lime flavour sparkling soft drink with no sugar and no calories
  • The great refreshing taste of Diet Coke with dash of Lime flavour.
  • Add some flavour to your day, without the sugar or calories with Diet Coke Sublime Lime. It's crisp, refreshing and full of flavour!
  • The great refreshing taste of Diet Coke with dash of Lime flavour.
  • Add some flavour to your day, without the sugar or calories with Diet Coke Sublime Lime. It's crisp, refreshing and full of flavour!
  • Diet Coke Sublime Lime is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink.
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories
  • Contains plant extracts and sweeteners
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Serve over ice.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 3300ML
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold or best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy1.9kJ7kJ
-0.5kcal2kcal (0%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate0g0g (0%)
Of which sugars0g0g (0%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0.01g0.03g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

So very refreshing.

5 stars

I’ve tried different brands of the coke with lime and this is the best.

Lime tizzler taste bud tantilizer.

5 stars

The taste is tangy and tongue tantilizingly fruity,it tickled my taste-buds and left me feeling satisfied and refreshed,i would recommend this drink to everyone,I didn't think Coca Cola could do any better than the products they already have on the shelves but this one tops them all,you can add this to alcohol or just enjoy it on a hot day,my mouth waters just looking at the vibrant green colour on the box,i have to shout out for this product loudly because it is the most refreshingly tasting and has the most pleasant aroma product I've ever smelled,it refreshed my breath too.

A nice change.

5 stars

A nice change from normal coke. Husband drank them up quickly a good sign.

