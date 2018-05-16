Fox's Chocolate Orange Crunch Creams 230G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2086kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Biscuits Sandwiched with an Orange and a Custard Cream Flavour Filling.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours: Pepper, Carrot, Carotene, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
15 servings per pack
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- We'd Love to Hear from You
- If you have any feedback simply contact us at:
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm.
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|RI*
|%RI* per biscuit
|Energy
|2086kJ
|319kJ
|8400
|-
|498kcal
|76kcal
|2000
|4%
|Fat
|23.4g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which saturates
|13.5g
|2.1g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|10.2g
|260g
|4%
|of which sugars
|38.9g
|6.0g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|1%
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|15 servings per pack
