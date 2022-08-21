We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pedigree Dentastix Daily Small Dog Treats 70 Dental Sticks

Low Everyday Price

£11.00

£10.00/kg

Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
Dogs love to explore the world through their mouth, so its important to take care of their teeth. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care chews with Triple Action are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health.Pedigree DentaStix Daily Oral Care dog dental chew sticks were developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre.Dentastix dental treats for dogs are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours; a healthy dog treat with benefits.Pedigree daily dog chews available in single & multipack & in different sized packs to provide effective oral care for small, medium and large dogs.At Pedigree we are committed to building a better world for us and our dogs.Our cardboard boxes are 100% recyclableInner sachets are not recyclable yet.We are working on it!
At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care, and treats. Pedigree offers delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% main meals for dogs.
DentaStix Daily Oral Care dental chews for dogs are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
Pack size: 1100G
Low in fatNo added sugar

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.3%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: Small dogs e.g. Dachshund, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 5 kg and 10 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

