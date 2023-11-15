Aussie SOS Save My Lengths Hair Conditioner 200ml

Long and damaged hair ready to breakdown? We’ve all been there. Too much fun had. And it shows. We’re throwing you a lifeline, in the form of the heroic Aussie SOS Collection including Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! hair conditioner. Infused with a blend of Australian superfoods, used by indigenous Australian for their naturally healing and nourishing properties for thousands of years, those beauties shmooze your long hair back to their sensational, life-loving, all-round gorgeousness in no time. Then you can go out and do it all again.

Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! hair conditioner with a blend of Australian Superfoods Instant detangling for knotty, frizzy hair Aussie is recognized cruelty free by PETA SuperFoods. Super-Charged. Super-Hair Vegan formula

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Citric Acid, Linalool, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, Alcohol Denat.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage