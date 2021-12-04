We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Pro Voke Root Perfector Dark Brown Spray 150Ml
image 1 of Pro Voke Root Perfector Dark Brown Spray 150Mlimage 2 of Pro Voke Root Perfector Dark Brown Spray 150Mlimage 3 of Pro Voke Root Perfector Dark Brown Spray 150Ml

Pro Voke Root Perfector Dark Brown Spray 150Ml

4.5(50)
Write a review

£4.20

£2.80/100ml

PRO VOKE Root Perfector Dark Brwn Spray 150ml
Experts in Colour ActivationInstant Root Perfection from the experts in colour activation. Instant grey coverage, lasts until next wash. Blends into your hair colour. Greys perfected in seconds.
Instant Grey CoverageLasts until Next WashAgainst Animal Testing
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Trisiloxane, Paraffinum Liquidum, CI 77499, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, CI 77491, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, CI 17492, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Alumina, Magnesium Oxide

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions:Shake well, Dry hair, 10cm, 2 MinShake well before use, keep the can upright. Always apply to dry, styled hair. Hold 10cm from hair and spray roots in light stream. A little goes a long way, don't overspray. Allow 2 minutes before touching your hair.

View all Root Touch Up

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here