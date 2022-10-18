We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Pepperbox Shiraz Wine 750Ml

4.3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Pepperbox Shiraz Wine 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz
  • PepperBox Shiraz is a naturally intense wine packed with ripe juicy fruit and a cracking peppery finish, making it the perfect partner for great food.
  • Bring your food to life with a delicious glass of PepperBox. Rich, intriguing, full of flavour, packed with fruit character and of course our trademark peppery aromas. It's what makes PepperBox the perfect partner if you're eating chargrilled, seared, roasted or slow-cooked...
  • Drink now or cellar for up to 5 years, but why wait!
  • Made by the Casella Family in Australia. Their love of food over generations has driven their passion for making great tasting wine.
  • Making Great Australian Wine Since 1969
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Wines with Cracking Flavour
  • Flavourful Fruit of the Vine
  • Deep ruby rich colour
  • Concentrated ripe fruits
  • Smooth black pepper finish
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 EK84,
  • Ire.

Importer address

  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 EK84,
  • Ire.
  • www.pepperboxwines.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gorgeous....

5 stars

My new favourite - even better than Laithwaites! a steal when the 25% off offer is on - I have stocked up....

Delicious wine

5 stars

Love this wine rich fruity and tastes expensive !

Superb, Rich , Dark Red Australian Shiraz.

5 stars

This is just what an Australian Shiraz should be, its spicy with lovely smooth tannins a perfect accompaniment to red meat. I am delighted to find a new wine that fills me with joy.

4.5 stars really. Loads of dark red fruit and as t

4 stars

4.5 stars really. Loads of dark red fruit and as the name states a great 'peppery' lingering aftertaste. Good value for money and when on offer - a snip.

Lovely peppery Shiraz, really enjoyable with Steak

5 stars

Lovely peppery Shiraz, really enjoyable with Steak or just to drink on its own.

Not impressed

2 stars

Decided to give it a try as it was on offer but was disappointed. Tasted a little rough around the edges and will avoid in future. Barossa Ink is my firm favourite with Yellow Tail also a good choice for an everyday quaffable wine

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here