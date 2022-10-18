Pepperbox Shiraz Wine 750Ml

Gorgeous....
My new favourite - even better than Laithwaites! a steal when the 25% off offer is on - I have stocked up....
Delicious wine
Love this wine rich fruity and tastes expensive !
Superb, Rich , Dark Red Australian Shiraz.
This is just what an Australian Shiraz should be, its spicy with lovely smooth tannins a perfect accompaniment to red meat. I am delighted to find a new wine that fills me with joy.
4.5 stars really. Loads of dark red fruit and as the name states a great 'peppery' lingering aftertaste. Good value for money and when on offer - a snip.
Lovely peppery Shiraz, really enjoyable with Steak or just to drink on its own.
Not impressed
Decided to give it a try as it was on offer but was disappointed. Tasted a little rough around the edges and will avoid in future. Barossa Ink is my firm favourite with Yellow Tail also a good choice for an everyday quaffable wine