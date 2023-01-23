Matthews Cotswold Strong Crunch Flour 1.5Kg

Amazing!
So good, really unique flavour profile in bread.
Works perfectly in my bread maker! A fresh, delicous loaf in the mornings to start the day!
Used to be my favourite flour.
I always used to use this flour in my Panasonic bread maker and always produced excellent loaves. Then the loaves came out small and soggy. This happened a few times so I assumed that the bread maker had developed a fault. I replaced the bread maker but the loaves were still inedible. Matthews say ‘try less water’ . I now use a different flour!
Simply the best
My favourite flour! Great mixed with strong white or on it's own. I've used it in my sourdough and also in the bread machine. Nothing else like it!
Hands down this is 1000% our favourite Matthews Flour. When we use Crunch, bread lasts no more than a couple of hours!
Makes delicious sourdough bread 50/50 with strong white flour
Makes a good hand made bread. I do a mix of around 200g white flour to 550 granary type. Works well for me.
Easily made wonderful bread for the family
Excellent quality and taste. Follow the recipe on the packet and you can't go wrong. I'm a keen amateur bread maker and in my opinion this flour is one of the best, as are others in Matthews' range.
Consistently delicious
Great granary flour which I use in a bread machine. Lovely malty and seedy flavour. I sometimes add 20% of Matthews wholegrain flour to give the loaf more fibre, but I find the Cotswold Crunch is a consistently good British flour.
Buy this
Makes excellent bread. Really tasty and great texture.