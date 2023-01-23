We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Matthews Cotswold Strong Crunch Flour 1.5Kg

4.6(14)Write a review
Matthews Cotswold Strong Crunch Flour 1.5Kg

Low Everyday Price

£2.60
£1.73/kg

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Strong flour mix for Bread & Rolls with Malt Flakes
  • Check out #cotswoldcrunch online for inspiration.
  • Cotswold Artisan Flour
  • 10% off your next order to try over 50 different types of flour & recipes. Join the Cotswold Baking Club online to explore more.
  • Cotswold Crunch Strong Flour with Malt Flakes
  • Matthews Cotswold Crunch flour is a speciality blend of strong white flour, malted wheat flakes and malt flour for bread and rolls. The flour has a nutty taste and a signature darker colour. This flour is extremely popular due to its flavoursome, malty aroma with added texture from the wheat flakes.
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds. The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton under Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of authentic quality, organic, healthy, continental and specialist Cotswold Flours.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • For Bread & Rolls with Malt Flakes
  • For handmade bread & bread machines
  • Est.1912 Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Malted Barley, Dark Rye

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton Under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Return to

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton Under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.
  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1464kj/344Kcal
Fat1.50g
of which saturates0.30g
Monounsaturates0.10g
Polyunsaturates1.70g
Carbohydrates73.90g
of which sugars2.70g
Starch71.20g
Fibre4.60g
Protein12.80g
Salt0.004g
View all Flour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing!

5 stars

So good, really unique flavour profile in bread.

Works perfectly in my bread maker! A fresh, delico

5 stars

Works perfectly in my bread maker! A fresh, delicous loaf in the mornings to start the day!

Used to be my favourite flour.

1 stars

I always used to use this flour in my Panasonic bread maker and always produced excellent loaves. Then the loaves came out small and soggy. This happened a few times so I assumed that the bread maker had developed a fault. I replaced the bread maker but the loaves were still inedible. Matthews say ‘try less water’ . I now use a different flour!

Simply the best

5 stars

My favourite flour! Great mixed with strong white or on it's own. I've used it in my sourdough and also in the bread machine. Nothing else like it!

Hands down this is 1000% our favourite Matthews Fl

5 stars

Hands down this is 1000% our favourite Matthews Flour. When we use Crunch, bread lasts no more than a couple of hours!

Makes delicious sourdough bread 50/50 with strong

5 stars

Makes delicious sourdough bread 50/50 with strong white flour

Makes a good hand made bread. I do a mix of around

4 stars

Makes a good hand made bread. I do a mix of around 200g white flour to 550 granary type. Works well for me.

Easily made wonderful bread for the family

5 stars

Excellent quality and taste. Follow the recipe on the packet and you can't go wrong. I'm a keen amateur bread maker and in my opinion this flour is one of the best, as are others in Matthews' range.

Consistently delicious

5 stars

Great granary flour which I use in a bread machine. Lovely malty and seedy flavour. I sometimes add 20% of Matthews wholegrain flour to give the loaf more fibre, but I find the Cotswold Crunch is a consistently good British flour.

Buy this

5 stars

Makes excellent bread. Really tasty and great texture.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here