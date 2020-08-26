We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harry's Shave Cream With Eucalyptus

Harry's Shave Cream With Eucalyptus

4.4(73)
Low Everyday Price

£7.00

£7.00/100ml

Harry's Shave Cream With Eucalyptus
Crafted with thoughtful ingredients like eucalyptus, our shave cream cushions your shave.
Harry's is a trademark of Harry's, Inc.
Cushions your shave & conditions your skinWith aloe & eucalyptus
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Palmitic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Myristic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Methyl Gluceth-20, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Silybum Marianum Fruit Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Powder, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Benzoate, Menthoxypropanediol, Disodium EDTA, Propanediol, Lauric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Polyquaternium-7, Dipropylene Glycol, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium Acetate, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To use, apply in a circular motion.For extra comfort, let sit five minutes.

