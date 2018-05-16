Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Gown Set
New
Product Description
- BAYLIS & HARDING THE FUZZY DUCK MEN'S GOWN SET
- Crafted using the warmth and density of hemp and smoky woods, combined with the softness of sandalwood and the sparkle of bergamot, grapefruit and ginger.
- Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, England, The Fuzzy Duck™ is a Boutique Inn and a place to feel comfortable, pampered and inspired. Our fragrances have been carefully crafted to evoke happy memories of our luxury Boutique Inn wherever you are in
- Gown:
- Size: Medium
- Textile: 100% Polyester
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Face Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Benzophenone-4, Muscle Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Hair & Body Wash: Massage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.
- Face Wash: Lather and rinse.
- Muscle Soak Crystals: Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Gown: Wash with like colours
- Wash at 40°C, Do not bleach, Cool iron, Do not tumble dry, Do not dry clean
- Please Retain This Information for Future Reference
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER.
- IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tube. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
