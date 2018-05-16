We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bigga Grape Flavour Soft Drink 600Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bigga Grape Flavour Soft Drink 600Ml
£1.30
£0.22/100ml

Product Description

  • Grape Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • I am Jamaican
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Flavourings, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Colours: Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue FCF, Thickening Agent: Modified Corn Starch, *Colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Storage

Store in a Cool and Dry PlaceBest Before: See Cap/ Shoulder

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Wisynco Group Limited,
  • White Marl Industrial Complex,
  • White Marl,
  • Spanish Town,
  • Jamaica,

Distributor address

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessermer Road,
  • WGC Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessermer Road,
  • WGC Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bigga.com

Net Contents

600ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy163kJ/38kcal
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate9.6g
Of which Sugars9.6g
Protein0g
Salt0.03g
View all African & Caribbean

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here