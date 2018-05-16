Bigga Grape Flavour Soft Drink 600Ml

Product Description
- Grape Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- I am Jamaican
- Pack size: 600ML
Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Flavourings, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Colours: Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue FCF, Thickening Agent: Modified Corn Starch, *Colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Store in a Cool and Dry PlaceBest Before: See Cap/ Shoulder
Product of Jamaica
- Serve Chilled
- Contains Sweeteners
- Manufactured by:
- Wisynco Group Limited,
- White Marl Industrial Complex,
- White Marl,
- Spanish Town,
- Jamaica,
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessermer Road,
- WGC Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- United Kingdom.
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessermer Road,
- WGC Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- United Kingdom.
- www.bigga.com
600ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100mL
|Energy
|163kJ/38kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|Of which Sugars
|9.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
