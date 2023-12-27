Rimmel Wonder Care Lash & Brow Serum Clear 11ml

Enjoy longer, fuller and revitalised lashes in just four weeks with Rimmel London's Wonder'Serum for Lashes and Brows - a salon-inspired and clinically tested conditioning lash and brow serum. The lash-boosting formula is infused with a nutrient-rich complex of vitamins, proteins and peptides to revitalise and stimulate natural, healthy lash growth. Featuring bamboo extract, biotin and castor oil, this eyelash growth serum also gives strength to lashes whilst protecting against breakage and fall-out. The super-slim brush gives a precise, mess-free application. To create dramatic eye-looks, pair with any Rimmel Wonder Mascara and prepare for a wow effect.

It's a nutrient-rich conditioning eyelash growth serum Its super-slim brush gives a precise, mess-free application Lashes appear up to 24% longer and look thicker and stronger within four weeks The gentle formula is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes

Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Cetyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Panthenol, Aminomethyl Propanediol, Hectorite, Laureth-30, C11-15 Pareth-40, C11-15 Pareth-7, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Pantolactone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, [May contain /+/-: Mica, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

11ml

