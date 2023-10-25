Rimmel Wndr'lst Brow Tint 004 Soft Black 4.5Ml

Step 2: Use the built-in brush to easily blend the colour for a natural look

Step 1: Use the 0.1mm tip to draw hair-like strokes, instantly filling gaps and shaping the brows

Step 1: Use the 0.1mm tip to draw hair-like strokes, instantly filling gaps and shaping the brows Step 2: Use the built-in brush to easily blend the colour for a natural look

Create naturally full brows, for days with Rimmel London Wonder'last Brow. Our super-fine applicator tip gives hair by hair definition, while the built-in brush ensures a blended look. Each shade is designed with natural-toned pigments to look like your brows, only better. For instant & natural results that last up to two days.

Create naturally full brows, for days with Rimmel London Wonder'last Brow. Our super-fine applicator tip gives hair by hair definition, while the built-in brush ensures a blended look. Each shade is designed with natural-toned pigments to look like your brows, only better. For instant & natural results that last up to two days.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024