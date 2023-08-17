We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf50+ 50Ml

Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Mini Lotion SPF 50+ 50ml
SPF 50+ VERY HIGH UVA 5* Ultra Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non greasyThis light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (nano) (Titanium Dioxide), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tapioca Starch, Coco-Caprylate, Undecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Silica, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tridecane, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Xanthan Gum, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Carbomer, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Net Contents

50ml e

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 36g (approx. 8 tsps.) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.

