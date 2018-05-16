Terrys Chocolate Orange Segsations 360G

Product Description
- An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1 %) and popping candy (0.7 %).
- Exploding Candy, Milk Chocolate, Toffee Crunch, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate
- With White Chocolate!
- 5 delicious flavours
- All Made with Real Orange Oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Glucose Syrup, Orange Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lactose (from Milk), Carbon Dioxide, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 57 pieces per pack
Warnings
- Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface.
- This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Name and address
- UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.,
Return to
- Contact us: www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
- We do our best to ensure each flavour is present, but we regret that we cannot guarantee it 100 %.
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 piece (7.1 g)
|%* / Per 1 piece (7.1 g)
|Energy
|2191 kJ
|156 kJ
|-
|524 kcal
|37 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|29 g
|2.0 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|1.3 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|4.2 g
|2 %
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|4.1 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|< 0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|5.2 g
|< 0.5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.02 g
|< 1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 57 pieces per pack
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
