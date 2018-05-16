We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Dj Santa Disco Lights 72G

£ 1.00
£1.39/100g

New

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Skimmed Milk Powder; Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Creme Centre (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet and Soy Beans

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • United States of America.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2104kJ
-503kcal
Fat28.6g
of which saturates11.9g
Carbohydrate59.2g
of which sugars54.3g
Protein9.5g
Salt0.65g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

