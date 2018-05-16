Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Dj Santa Disco Lights 72G
Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating
Pack size: 72G
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Skimmed Milk Powder; Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Creme Centre (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet and Soy Beans
May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Manufactured by:
The Hershey Company,
19 East Chocolate Avenue,
Hershey,
PA 17033-0815,
United States of America.
Euro Food Brands,
1 Kimbell Mews,
NN2 8XB.
Euro Food Brands,
1 Kimbell Mews,
NN2 8XB.
72g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2104kJ
|503kcal
|Fat
|28.6g
|of which saturates
|11.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.2g
|of which sugars
|54.3g
|Protein
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.65g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
