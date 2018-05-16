Nature Valley Full Mix Peanut & Cranberry Bar3x40g

- Energy771kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat9.5g14%
- Saturates2g10%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1926 kJ / 642 kcal
Product Description
- Chewy bar made with cranberries, peanuts, seeds, oats and peanut butter.
- Full of Carefully Selected and Quality Ingredients:
- Made with cranberries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, whole grain oats and peanut butter.
- Full of Texture:
- A unique multi-texture experience with a combination of chewy, crunchy and creamy ingredients.
- Full of Flavour: Finally a bar with more taste in every bite.
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience. Nature Valley™
- © General Mills
- Made with chewy cranberries, crunchy nuts & seeds, creamy peanut butter
- High in Fibre & Source of Protein
- Whole Grain 100% Oats
- No Artificial Flavours
- No Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter (19.6%) (Peanuts, Salt), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (12%), Cranberry Pieces (11.4%), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts (8.1%), Honey, Sunflower Seeds (4.4%), Pumpkin Seeds (4.3%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Wheat Flour, Calcium Caseinate (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Rice Flour, Whey Protein Isolate (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Sesame Seeds and Tree Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.naturevalley.com
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills San Adrián SLU,
- Polígono Industrial Fase III,
- Término Sansande,
Net Contents
3 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Bar (40g)
|% (40g)
|Energy
|1926 kJ / 642 kcal
|771 kJ / 185 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|23.7 g
|9.5 g
|14 %
|of which saturates
|5.0 g
|2.0 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrate
|42.2 g
|16.9 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|24.6 g
|9.9 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|11.8 g
|4.7g
|Protein
|14.0 g
|5.6 g
|11 %
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.20 g
|3 %
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
