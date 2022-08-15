Dove Fine Silk Caring Liquid Soap Handwash Refill 500ml

Dove Caring Handwash Refill 500ml

We’re all washing our hands a little more than usual in these times. It’s important to take good care of our hands, especially when they’re feeling dry or tight. Did you know that with a good hand wash, you could turn washing your hands into an opportunity to care for your skin? If you get dry hands from all the washing with soap, Dove Original Caring Liquid Hand Wash is the one for you. Specially formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, this liquid hand wash nourishes your hands leaving them soft, smooth and protected after every use. Using a 99% biodegradable formula, this hand wash is not only good at caring for skin, it cares for the planet too. Dove Original Caring Liquid Hand Wash is available in a convenient 500 ml refill pouch; each refill pack uses 80% less plastic* and it only takes one pouch to refill your Dove hand wash bottle twice – helping you make a difference with your daily skin care routine. How to use: Dispense a generous amount of this caring hand wash into your hands and work into a rich lather. For excellent hand hygiene, massage into every part of your hands and wash for the recommended 20 seconds before rinsing well with warm water. Globally, Dove does not test on animals, and for the last 30 years, Dove has used alternative non-animal methods to test the safety of its products. PETA certified as Cruelty-Free, Dove products carry PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies logo for added peace of mind. *Compared to Dove 250 ml liquid hand wash bottle and pump

Dove Original Caring Liquid Hand Wash effectively cleanses your hands, leaving them moisturised and smooth after each wash The formula of this moisturising liquid hand wash is now 99% biodegradable This hand wash liquid is enriched with ¼ moisturising cream to provide expert skin care, protecting your hands from dryness A hand wash that effectively cleanses while moisturising your hands The nourishing formula of Dove Original Caring Hand Wash is suitable for everyday use This convenient Dove Caring Liquid Hand Wash Refill uses 80% less plastic* – not only does it care for your hands, it cares for the environment too

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

500 ℮