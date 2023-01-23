Herbal Essences Bio Renew Coconut Hydrate Hair Conditioner 275Ml

Essences of life Coconut Milk shampoo & hair conditioner collection helps hydrate damaged hair to smoothness to reveal it's natural beauty. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

HYDRATING HAIR CONDITIONER: deeply penetrates to help hydrate damaged hair to smoothness and reveal its natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: conditioner infused with pure Coconut and Aloe 96% natural origin (88% purified water and 8% naturally derived ingredients), other 4% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & cruelty-free. No colourants. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: recyclable tube, help us recyle!

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice, Alcohol Denat., Lactic Acid, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage