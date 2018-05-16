BOL Creamy Corn & Sweet Potato Immune Boosting Power Soup 600G

- Energy861kJ 204kcal10%
Product Description
- Creamy Corn & Sweet Potato Soup with red peppers and coconut cream.
- This nutritious, fresh soup is bursting with creamy coconut, sweet potato, cord and lentils. The ideal vegan ready meal for a healthy lunch of quick dinner, this Peruvian style chowder can be eaten hot or cold. With a naturally sweet and creamy taste, it's packed with protein and fibre, keeping you fuller for longer.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- HIGH IN PROTEIN & FIBRE- Great for maintaining healthy muscles and tissue fibre
- QUICK & EASY - an indulgent and delicious meal, eat it cold or heat up in 4 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- LOW IN FAT & SATURATED FAT - Indulgent, tasty and healthy
- 100% recyclable packaging
- SERVES 2 - Save half for later or share if you dare
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sweetcorn (16%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Sweet Potato (9%), Lentils, Red Pepper (4%), Coconut Cream (3%), Roasted Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic, Lime Juice, Coriander, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Parsley, White Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for & 10 mins until hot. Pour back into the jar of pour into bowls. When you've finished please re-use your jar.
Produce of
Made in small batches in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- Or
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18CV48,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 300g
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|287
|861
|10%
|Energy kcal
|66
|204
|10%
|Fat
|1.3
|3.9
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.6
|1.8
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|10.4
|31.2
|12%
|of which sugars
|2.4
|7.2
|8%
|Fibre
|2.3
|6.9
|Protein
|2.5
|7.5
|15%
|Salt
|0.41
|1.23
|21%
|Vitamin C**
|12mg
|37mg
|46%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is a source of Vitamin C which supports the normal function of the immune system. Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle
|-
|-
|-
