Pukka Joy Organic Herbal Tea 20 Bags 34G

£4.00
£11.76/100g

Product Description

  • Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients
  • Made with purpose
  • Beauty comes from within as much as outside. It's why our boxes use vegetable-based inks on sustainably
  • sourced, recyclable card. Every box blended and packed using renewable energy and every bag stitched with organic string. Every single tag and envelope is recyclable. Everything crafted with care that in turn cares for your world.
  • 44% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair For Life Standard - Lemongrass, Licorice, Lemon Vana Tulsi
  • 10% FairWild™ certified ingredient (licorice) by dried weight. Visit www.fairwild.org
  • 1% For the Planet
  • Feel uplifted with our expertly blended Joy tea. Bursting with nature’s most joyful ingredients, zesty orange flavour and refreshing lemony herbs are balanced with the floral twist of lavender and rose to create a harmonising cup of sunshine.
  • Blended by our in-house herbal experts and nutritionists, our Joy tea combines the latest scientific research with traditional herbal wisdom to naturally lift your mood. Each compostable tea bag is full of essential oils and the highest quality organic ingredients, specifically sourced for their calming and cheerful properties. Lavender is traditionally known to ease emotional worries, promoting happy and calming energy, whilst the floral aroma of rose opens your heart and supports everyday happiness. Lemon lifts your spirits and puts a spring in your step, whilst the citrusy flavour refreshes the soul.
  • Part of our herbal uplift and balance range, this combination of organic herbs is naturally caffeine-free and contains ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. All ingredients are tested by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets that retain the quality and flavour until you are ready to enjoy.
  • Organic Soil Association - Non-UK Agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • FairWild
  • Fair for life - Fair trade
  • Perfect for uplifting spirits, our Joy herbal tea combines the zesty flavour of orange with refreshing lemony herbs. Balanced with the floral twist of lavender and rose to create a harmonising cup of sunshine
  • Blended by our in-house herbal experts and nutritionists using the highest quality organic ingredients, our herbal creation combines the latest scientific research with traditional herbal wisdom to naturally lift your mood
  • Lavender: Traditionally known to ease emotional worries and promote happy feelings
  • Rose: The floral aroma of rose opens your heart and supports everyday happiness
  • Lemon: Lifts your spirits and puts a spring in your step, whilst the citrusy flavour refreshes the soul
  • All ingredients are tested by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets that retain the quality and flavour until you are ready to enjoy
  • Part of our herbal uplift & balance range, this combination of organic herbs is naturally caffeine-free and contains ethically and sustainably sourced, vegan-friendly ingredients
  • Pack size: 34G

Information

Ingredients

Lemon Balm Leaf (29%), Lemongrass (29%), Lemon Verbena Leaf (13%), Licorice Root, Lemon Vana Tulsi Leaf (5%), Lavender Flower, Orange Essential Oil Flavour (5%), Bergamot Essential Oil Flavour, Rose Flower

Storage

Best before end: see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Infuse for up to 15 minutes in freshly boiled water
  • Boiling just the water you need helps make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs,
  • Weena 455,
  • 3013 AL,
  • Rotterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Organic Trader Pty Limited,

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN,
  • UK.
  • pukkaherbs.com
  • herbhouse@pukkaherbs.com
  • www.pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

34g ℮

Tastes amazing but bags need reworked. Every bag s

3 stars

Tastes amazing but bags need reworked. Every bag splits after adding hot water. I let the kettle cool down after the boil and tried it - it was less bad but yeah, didn’t expect it to split. Twice. Other than that, I actually feel so nice after drinking it so happy 3 stars even though the bag split (the tea is called joy )

Surprisingly sweet!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I was expecting this to just taste of lemon with not much other flavour and, whilst on first sip that seems to be the case, there is an unusual sweetness that comes in after a second that is a unique orange flavour. It isn't just the taste of sweeteners, it's a unique flavour that's really pleasant.

Lovely selection

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I love Pukka tea and this selection is absolutely amazing. I love all the flavours, they are all very tasty and on top of that they are organic. What not to love. I would recommend this tea to my friends and family.

Delicious and relaxing

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I love Pukka; their teas are always organic with natural ingredients and plenty of flavour. This new Joy variety is no different, with a lovely lemony and orange taste with some lavender and rose notes. It's caffeine-free so can be enjoyed any time of day or night- I love to drink a cup whenever I'm feeling a little down and tired as it really does uplift you and bring you joy. The tea bags come in little paper sachets that are easily recyclable which keep the tea fresh without having to wrap the whole box in plastic. I'd highly recommend this variety, both for yourself and as a nice little gift.

Lovel Refreshing & Relaxing

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

It's the first time I have tried the Pukka Range This offering from Pukka is nice. It's not too strong even if you drink it with the bag in (which I do) and the flavor is lovely and clean. To prepare you simply let the bag sit in my mug for about 5 minutes I then removed it and drank the flavoured tea. I have never tasted such a delicious tea blend before and I found it moreish and refreshing

Great taste

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I really enjoy this tea whether in the morning or afternoon. I find it refreshing and uplifting. I like the combination of ingredients, they work well together to deliver a great taste. My husband really enjoys it too.

Sweet

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I absolutely love pukka and was super excited to try the pukka herbs joy organic tea range. It was absolutely beautiful and did not disappoint. Its flavour is just perfect and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It's very refreshing and light to drink. The packaging is beautiful and I love the colours. Beautiful tea at a brilliant price. Highly recommend

Lovely tasting tea.

4 stars

A Pukka Customer

This tea is a lemony flavour with a twist of orange. Its caffiene free and you get 20 sachets, in a beautiful eye catching box. The tea is quite subtle but still a very pleasant taste. Its branded as JOY. Although it didn't make me feel overwhelming joy its still a very nice drink. So for that reason alone I would definitely recommend.

Great selection of teas!

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

This selection of teas takes you through the day from energising you in the morning to relaxing you before sleep time! I really like all of the flavours and enjoy the variety this pack offers. The flavours are really clean tasting and there isn't any residue left from the tea bags.

Not my thing!

3 stars

A Pukka Customer

Personally, I didn't like the taste of these teabags, they weren't really my thing I like normal tea however, my dad has used these since I didn't like them and he really enjoys them, he finds them really calming and really enjoys the different taste that comes from them.

