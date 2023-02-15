Pukka Joy Organic Herbal Tea 20 Bags 34G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes amazing but bags need reworked. Every bag s A Tesco Customer9UK January 2023 Tastes amazing but bags need reworked. Every bag splits after adding hot water. I let the kettle cool down after the boil and tried it - it was less bad but yeah, didn’t expect it to split. Twice. Other than that, I actually feel so nice after drinking it so happy 3 stars even though the bag split (the tea is called joy ) Report

Surprisingly sweet! A Pukka Customer 8UK January 2023 I was expecting this to just taste of lemon with not much other flavour and, whilst on first sip that seems to be the case, there is an unusual sweetness that comes in after a second that is a unique orange flavour. It isn't just the taste of sweeteners, it's a unique flavour that's really pleasant.

Lovely selection A Pukka Customer 6UK January 2023 I love Pukka tea and this selection is absolutely amazing. I love all the flavours, they are all very tasty and on top of that they are organic. What not to love. I would recommend this tea to my friends and family.

Delicious and relaxing A Pukka Customer 2nd January 2023 I love Pukka; their teas are always organic with natural ingredients and plenty of flavour. This new Joy variety is no different, with a lovely lemony and orange taste with some lavender and rose notes. It's caffeine-free so can be enjoyed any time of day or night- I love to drink a cup whenever I'm feeling a little down and tired as it really does uplift you and bring you joy. The tea bags come in little paper sachets that are easily recyclable which keep the tea fresh without having to wrap the whole box in plastic. I'd highly recommend this variety, both for yourself and as a nice little gift.

Lovel Refreshing & Relaxing A Pukka Customer 2nd January 2023 It's the first time I have tried the Pukka Range This offering from Pukka is nice. It's not too strong even if you drink it with the bag in (which I do) and the flavor is lovely and clean. To prepare you simply let the bag sit in my mug for about 5 minutes I then removed it and drank the flavoured tea. I have never tasted such a delicious tea blend before and I found it moreish and refreshing

Great taste A Pukka Customer 2nd January 2023 I really enjoy this tea whether in the morning or afternoon. I find it refreshing and uplifting. I like the combination of ingredients, they work well together to deliver a great taste. My husband really enjoys it too.

Sweet A Pukka Customer 1st January 2023 I absolutely love pukka and was super excited to try the pukka herbs joy organic tea range. It was absolutely beautiful and did not disappoint. Its flavour is just perfect and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It's very refreshing and light to drink. The packaging is beautiful and I love the colours. Beautiful tea at a brilliant price. Highly recommend

Lovely tasting tea. A Pukka Customer 1st January 2023 This tea is a lemony flavour with a twist of orange. Its caffiene free and you get 20 sachets, in a beautiful eye catching box. The tea is quite subtle but still a very pleasant taste. Its branded as JOY. Although it didn't make me feel overwhelming joy its still a very nice drink. So for that reason alone I would definitely recommend.

Great selection of teas! A Pukka Customer 1st January 2023 This selection of teas takes you through the day from energising you in the morning to relaxing you before sleep time! I really like all of the flavours and enjoy the variety this pack offers. The flavours are really clean tasting and there isn't any residue left from the tea bags.