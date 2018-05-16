Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Sauvignon Blanc Bake 150G

- Energy482kJ 116kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1338kJ / 324kcal
Product Description
- Cheese bake made with vintage Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella full fat soft cheese and white wine.
- *Made with vintage Cheddar, rich crème fraiche, Mozzarella and crisp French Sauvignon Blanc wine.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (25%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc (8%) [Sauvignon Blanc, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Rice Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU milk.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (36g**)
|Energy
|1338kJ / 324kcal
|482kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|19.2g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8.6g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 144g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
