Extreme Raspberry With Cream 250Ml

Delicious!
Delicious!
fruit favour. Very good quality and taste.
fruit favour. Very good quality and taste.
Naughty but Nice!
A bit expensive - but absolutely gorgeous! Strong raspberry flavour, creamy topping and crispy cone.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964 kJ
Sugar, Water, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Raspberry Puree (13%), Cream (from Milk) (8%), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1, Raspberries, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Pectins, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Tara Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Plain Caramel), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Salt, Dextrose, ^1Rainforest Alliance Certified
Store Below -18°C Keep Frozen
Pack contains 4 servings
Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
4 x 120ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|964 kJ
|730 kJ
|-
|229 kcal
|174 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|7.9g
|6.0g
|9%
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|36g
|28g
|11%
|of which sugars
|27g
|21g
|23%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|2.2g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.10g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (120ml/76g)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Delicious!
fruit favour. Very good quality and taste.
A bit expensive - but absolutely gorgeous! Strong raspberry flavour, creamy topping and crispy cone.