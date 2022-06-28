We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Extreme Raspberry With Cream 250Ml

Write a review
Extreme Raspberry With Cream 250Ml
£ 3.50
£0.73/100ml
Each cone** contains:,**One cone (120ml/76g)

Energy
730kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964 kJ

Product Description

  • Raspberry sorbet and cream ice cream in a biscuit cone (12%) with chocolate flavoured coating, raspberry sauce (11%) and freeze dried raspberry pieces.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Raspberry Puree (13%), Cream (from Milk) (8%), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1, Raspberries, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Pectins, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Tara Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Plain Caramel), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Salt, Dextrose, ^1Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18°C Keep Frozen

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

4 x 120ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**% RI*
Energy964 kJ730 kJ
-229 kcal174 kcal9%
Fat7.9g6.0g9%
of which saturates5.0g3.8g19%
Carbohydrate36g28g11%
of which sugars27g21g23%
Fibre1.1g0.8g-
Protein2.2g1.7g3%
Salt0.13g0.10g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**One cone (120ml/76g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

fruit favour. Very good quality and taste.

5 stars

fruit favour. Very good quality and taste.

Naughty but Nice!

5 stars

A bit expensive - but absolutely gorgeous! Strong raspberry flavour, creamy topping and crispy cone.

