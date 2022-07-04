We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Judes Belgian Chocolate Sauce 300G

Judes Belgian Chocolate Sauce 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Sauce.
  • Carbon Negative: Jude's removes more CO2e from the atmosphere than it emits.
  • Family, Craft, Delight Since 2002
  • Hello. We're Jude's, a British family business. We love creating utterly delicious flavours (we've won over 50 Great Taste awards) and bringing together brilliant people: our makers, farmers, top chefs, charities and now you.
  • We've carefully crafted this smooth sauce to knock your socks off. Every time.
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Belgian Dark Chocolate (4%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store ambient away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.Best before end: see top of cap.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • If sauce thickens, shake or stir before use.

Name and address

  • Jude's,
  • Northfeilds Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • SO21 1QA,
  • UK.
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g.
Energy1275 kJ, 302 kcal.
Fat4.8 g.
Of which saturates3.1 g.
Carbohydrate61 g.
Of which sugars44 g.
Protein2.7 g.
Salt0.05 g.
3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Ice coffee is heaven.

5 stars

Great quality, perfect for lacing the glass for an iced mocha Frappuccino!

Rich, indulgent & versatile what more could I want

5 stars

Really good quality. It made me look like a professional I decorated my plate with a swirl on my dessert plates when I had friends over for dinner and it tasted really indulgent too. I loved it!

Avoid if you like chocolate sauce

1 stars

Dreadful. Very sweet brown gunk that tastes of nothing that resembles chocolate. There are far better alternatives out there... some are cheaper, too!

