Judes Belgian Chocolate Sauce 300G

Ice coffee is heaven.
Great quality, perfect for lacing the glass for an iced mocha Frappuccino!
Rich, indulgent & versatile what more could I want
Really good quality. It made me look like a professional I decorated my plate with a swirl on my dessert plates when I had friends over for dinner and it tasted really indulgent too. I loved it!
Avoid if you like chocolate sauce
Dreadful. Very sweet brown gunk that tastes of nothing that resembles chocolate. There are far better alternatives out there... some are cheaper, too!