We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 179G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Stocking Selection Box 179G
£ 3.00
£1.68/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate assortment
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been helping to fight deforestation
  • Thanks to cocoa life we are helping plantations to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family. Check out our assortment of chocolatey zones and book tickets at cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cadbury Double Decker.
  • Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (38 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling bar.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk. (x 2 Bars)
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Crunchie.
  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).
  • Cadbury Wispa.
  • Textured milk chocolate bar.
  • Cadbury Twirl.
  • Milk chocolate finger.
  • 6 Bars = e 179 g
  • It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 179G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

179g ℮

    • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (27.9 g)%* / Per Bar (27.9 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy2271 kJ634 kJ8 %8400 kJ /
    -544 kcal152 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat32 g9.0 g13 %70 g
    of which Saturates19 g5.2 g26 %20 g
    Carbohydrate56 g16 g6 %260 g
    of which Sugars55 g15 g17 %90 g
    Fibre2.3 g0.6 g--
    Protein6.6 g1.8 g4 %50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.07 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (33.5 g)%* / Per Bar (33.5 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy2230 kJ747 kJ9 %8400 kJ /
    -534 kcal179 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat30 g10 g14 %70 g
    of which Saturates18 g5.9 g29 %20 g
    Carbohydrate57 g19 g7 %260 g
    of which Sugars56 g19 g21 %90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.7 g--
    Protein7.4 g2.5 g5 %50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.08 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (37.3 g)%* / Per Bar (37.3 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1928 kJ719 kJ9 %8400 kJ /
    -459 kcal171 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat17 g6.4 g9 %70 g
    of which Saturates8.9 g3.3 g17 %20 g
    Carbohydrate72 g27 g10 %260 g
    of which Sugars55 g20 g23 %90 g
    Fibre1.6 g0.6 g--
    Protein3.8 g1.4 g3 %50 g
    Salt0.20 g0.08 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (26.1 g)%* / Per Bar (26.1 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy1956 kJ510 kJ6 %8400 kJ /
    -465 kcal121 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat17 g4.4 g6 %70 g
    of which Saturates9.8 g2.6 g13 %20 g
    Carbohydrate74 g19 g7 %260 g
    of which Sugars65 g17 g19 %90 g
    Fibre1.3 g0.3 g--
    Protein3.1 g0.8 g2 %50 g
    Salt0.58 g0.15 g3 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (21.5 g)%* / Per Bar (21.5 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy2217 kJ477 kJ6 %8400 kJ /
    -530 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat29 g6.3 g9 %70 g
    of which Saturates17 g3.6 g18 %20 g
    Carbohydrate58 g13 g5 %260 g
    of which Sugars58 g12 g14 %90 g
    Fibre2.3 g0.5 g--
    Protein6.9 g1.5 g3 %50 g
    Salt0.26 g0.05 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Selection Boxes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here