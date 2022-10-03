We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paper Mate Flexgrip Ultra Ballpoint Pens, Pastel, 5 Count

4.4(25)
Paper Mate Flexgrip Ultra Ballpoint Pens, Pastel, 5 Count
The Paper Mate Flexgrip Ultra Retractable Ballpoint Pen delivers smooth, comfortable writing in a sleek and convenient design. Featuring a rubberised barrel and a textured grip, this retractable pen provides exceptional comfort and control--even during extended writing sessions. The retractable design deploys and retracts the tip with a simple click, while the metal nosecone provides a premium look and feel. Ideal for home, office, and school use, this pen features a versatile 1.0mm medium point that handles a wide variety of writing tasks. A handy clip allows you to fasten the pen to a pocket planner or notebook for easy storage and transportation. Available in black, blue, red, and green ink colours. Paper Mate pens--the reliable everyday writing companion you can count on.
Paper Mate unlocks the ideas that result when people put pen to paper. With its recognizable two-hearts logo, Paper Mate is dedicated to keeping people connected via the written word. In an age where digital communication proliferates, the benefits of writing with pens or pencils still resonate across society. Personal expression, learning, journaling, and creative writing are all enhanced by Paper Mate quality and versatility. We make a wide range of products to help kids excel at school, to help professionals succeed at work, and to help creative writers express their imaginations and create new worlds.
Black retractable ballpoint pen provides a smooth, comfortable writing experience in a sleek designTextured grip and full-length rubber barrel offer comfort in every positionSmooth, consistent ink flow for effortless writingVersatile 1.0mm medium point creates bold, well-defined linesStainless steel accented tip for a stylish appearance; available in black and blue ink colours

