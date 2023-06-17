We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Count
image 1 of Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Countimage 2 of Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Countimage 3 of Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Count

Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Count

4.7(26)
£6.50

£2.17/each

Sharpie S-Gel Black Gel Pens, 3 Count
Experience a high-performance gel pen with the Sharpie S-Gel. With no smear, no bleed technology, this Sharpie pen delivers an exceptional writing experience. The gel ink pen features intensely bold colours for always vivid writing, while the contoured rubber grip provides a comfortable writing experience during any writing task. Finally, its sleek design and matte finish give it a stylish, professional look. Available in 3 point sizes and 3 gel ink colours, Sharpie S-Gel offers a smooth writing experience at home, school, or in the office.
Sharpie® is so much more than a permanent marker; it is a tool that creates possibilities everywhere. Designed to be bold, permanent, and impactful, Sharpie is an icon in American culture. Launched in 1964, it invented the permanent marker category and continues to push the boundaries of what permanent markers can do. Sharpie is incredibly versatile and can be found everywhere: in toolboxes, art studios, offices, factories, classrooms, soccer fields, birthday presents, and kitchen drawers. Sharpie can also be found beyond markers, as it leads in highlighters and has recently launched gel pens. If you can imagine the possibility, Sharpie can help make it a reality.
Gel pen with bold ink colours and no smear, no bleed technology for supremely smooth, always vivid writingSleek barrel with a modern matte finish for a stylish, professional lookContoured rubber grip for a comfortable writing experienceRetractable design for easy, practical use; durable clip to secure in pockets, suitcases, backpacks and moreIncludes 3 gel pens with black ink; medium point (0.7mm)

Produce of

Made in USA

