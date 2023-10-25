Loctite Control Gel 4G Need help? Go to myLoctite.co.uk

Has your child broken their favourite toy? You only need Loctite Superglue Power Gel Control to cure their sadness! The unique rubber-infused gel formula allows high-strength powerful bonds that are extremely precise even on flexible materials with no mess or drips. The specially formulated instant adhesive is strong enough to resist impact, shock, vibration and temperature extremes, The gel's high-strength non-drip formula dries transparent to form invisible bonds that give long-lasting durability on a range of materials including rubber, leather wood, metal, plastic* and more. For intricate, hard-to-reach spots, Loctite Power Gel Control features an easy-grip squeeze bottle and nozzle for precise accurate applications. The side-squeeze design gives greater control and air-tight storage. When ready to use ensure surfaces are clean, completely dry and close-fitting. Then twist cap clockwise until it locks and unscrew in an anti-clockwise direction to open. Carefully squeeze a small drop onto one surface. Press the surfaces together and hold until set. Replace the cap immediately and store upright in a cool dry place. Product Benefits at a Glance: • Rubber toughened formula, great for applications requiring high flexibility • Gel formulation, for no mess and no drips, ideal for vertical applications • Dries transparent for invisible repairs • Extra-strong and shatterproof formulation that will survive being dropped more than 60 times • Easy-squeeze grip for pinpoint accuracy and ease of use *(except PE/PP)

Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.

Card 90% recycled Blister - Recycle Card - Recycle

Fast bonding - the Multi Material glue bonds materials within 60 seconds, ensuring a fast application for all home repairs. Possible to reposition within 40 seconds. Super strength - rubber-infused gel formula for extra-strong and flexible bonds enabling it to withstand heavy loads. Multi Material Glue – this glue is suitable for various materials such as china or rubber and can also be used as a wood glue, metal glue or plastic glue*. *(except PE/PP). Transparent - allowing a natural finish on a range of surfaces, achieving a consistently high-quality bond, every time.

Pack size: 4G

Net Contents

4g

Preparation and Usage