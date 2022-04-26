Braun Mgk3245 Multi Grooming Kit

Great product
Husband has been using for a few months and loves it
Good
This is not a bad razor. It cuts longer facial hair good however I find not a close shave can be achieved. Also good size fir traveling.
Great all in one features.
Takes a while to get use to as you have to have the right angle to get a closer shave but once you do it is a great product.
Worst Wet / Dry electric shaver
Ive previously used Philips and a older Braun , model. The 310 series is a useless wet shave , clogging easy .
great
so easy to use this trimmer with multi functions so dont anything else
First time.
This was a gift for my birthday, in the past elevtric shavers always made my skin sore, until I tried this one, it was brilliant and a surprise this i will keep and always use.
Braun series 3 300s
I got this last week an gave me a great shave an I would recommend this product to anyone. We tested on my girlfriends legs an shave her legs she said is was great an smooth finish on her legs
Great
I bought this week ago and I'm delighted. Battery efficiency is very good
I love this product
When I am feeling lazy and can't be bothered for a wet shave this is what I use and I have a smooth finish
Excellent!
Great product, used on my beard, and worked well, but threw hairs everywhere. Used on arms and legs with good effect