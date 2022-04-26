We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Braun Mgk3245 Multi Grooming Kit

4.6(531)Write a review
image 1 of Braun Mgk3245 Multi Grooming Kit
£45.00
£45.00/each

Product Description

  • Braun Mgk3245 Multi Grooming Kit
  • Master your style in ultimate precision with the rechargeable MGK3 7-in-1 trimmer. This beard trimmer is sharper, faster, and more efficient—with a wider cutting head to capture and cut more hair in every stroke*. The MGK3 offers 13 lengths (0.5–21mm) and lifetime sharp blades so you can always achieve the look you want effortlessly across your beard and hair. *vs. previous Braun trimmers Box includes: 1x Beard & hair trimmer 1x Detail trimmer 4x Comb attachments 1x Gillette razor 1x Cleaning brush 1x Smart plug charger 1x User manual
  • 7-in-1: the Braun MGK3 men’s beard trimmer kit trims any length of hair from beard and face, to head
  • Sharper. Faster. More efficient: The trimmer head has a wider cutting area, cutting more hair in every stroke (vs. previous Braun trimmers). Get your look in fewer passes
  • 100% control from head to toe: A precision comb with 20% less plastics provides an effortless trim, whether mustache, goatee, stubble or hair
  • Built to last: This beard trimmer for men has lifetime sharp blades—for easy, even and efficient hair clipping at any length
  • Advanced German engineering: A powerful 80-minute runtime NiHM battery

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, SILICA, PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCNNAMATE, TRIS (DI-T-BUTYL) PHOSPHITE, BHT

Produce of

China

Warnings

  • The appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water. Detach the appliance from the power supply before cleaning it with water.The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock.Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 491, you can use it with any Braun power supply coded 491-XXXX.Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set.Do not open the appliance!This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved.If the appliance is provided with a hair clipping attachment, it can be used for hair clipping purpose by children aged from 3 years under supervision.Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision.

Return to

  • Translation agency to add local

Safety information

The appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water. Detach the appliance from the power supply before cleaning it with water.The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock.Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 491, you can use it with any Braun power supply coded 491-XXXX.Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set.Do not open the appliance!This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved.If the appliance is provided with a hair clipping attachment, it can be used for hair clipping purpose by children aged from 3 years under supervision.Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision.

View all Shaving & Grooming

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

531 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great product

4 stars

Review from BRAUN

Husband has been using for a few months and loves it

Good

3 stars

Review from BRAUN

This is not a bad razor. It cuts longer facial hair good however I find not a close shave can be achieved. Also good size fir traveling.

Great all in one features.

4 stars

Review from BRAUN

Takes a while to get use to as you have to have the right angle to get a closer shave but once you do it is a great product.

Worst Wet / Dry electric shaver

1 stars

Review from BRAUN

Ive previously used Philips and a older Braun , model. The 310 series is a useless wet shave , clogging easy .

great

5 stars

Review from BRAUN

so easy to use this trimmer with multi functions so dont anything else

First time.

5 stars

Review from BRAUN

This was a gift for my birthday, in the past elevtric shavers always made my skin sore, until I tried this one, it was brilliant and a surprise this i will keep and always use.

Braun series 3 300s

4 stars

Review from BRAUN

I got this last week an gave me a great shave an I would recommend this product to anyone. We tested on my girlfriends legs an shave her legs she said is was great an smooth finish on her legs

Great

5 stars

Review from BRAUN

I bought this week ago and I'm delighted. Battery efficiency is very good

I love this product

5 stars

Review from BRAUN

When I am feeling lazy and can't be bothered for a wet shave this is what I use and I have a smooth finish

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from BRAUN

Great product, used on my beard, and worked well, but threw hairs everywhere. Used on arms and legs with good effect

1-10 of 531 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here