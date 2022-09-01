We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Remington Hydraluxe Wand

4.6(33)Write a review
Remington Hydraluxe Wand
£38.00
£38.00/each

Product Description

  • Remington Hydraluxe Wand
  • The Hydraluxe 32mm Wand gives you beautiful, healthy looking, shiny curls without the worry of excessive heat damage. The Moisture Lock ceramic coated barrel helps to preserve the hair's perfect balance of moisture, while the Hydracare temperature setting styles at the lower temperature of 185c for healthy styling.
  • H5.1cm x W3.5cm x D32cm
  • Ceramic coating to add shine and protect hair from heat damage
  • Variable temperature controls allow you to adapt to your specific hair needs
  • 30 seconds heat-up time

Information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Easy to use and effective

4 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I'm not one to enjoy spending hours doing my hair, but I do like to do different styles with my long hair. This product is great for striking the balance of "done" but not taking hours to achieve the results. Recommended!

Effective

4 stars

Review from REMINGTON

This wand gets pretty hot so I was very glad it came with a heat protective glove. It certainly did the job and created loose curls in my long hair. I used hairspray afterwards to ensure they stayed for the day.

Nice

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I had never tried curling my hair before so I didn't know what to expect with this wand. I like it has a little stand attached, storage pouch and styling glove to avoid burning your hand. It heats up fast and you can adjust the temperature which I found really good as I have fine hair. I'm still trying to perfect curls in my hair but I'm enjoying using the wand and it hasn't damaged my hair.

Easy to use

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I have used this hydraluxe curling wand for the first time and i love it. Very easy to use for long hair just like mine. But you have to get used it by using it or else end results will not be great. But once you get used to it it will be very easy

Great if you know what your doing

3 stars

Review from REMINGTON

In all honesty I'm a complete beginner at hair curling and I have to say I missed the clip that holds your hair in place. Definitely need to sit an practice alot before going out with curls in my hair. Heats up super fast. However the control buttons can be pushed whilst holding the wand.

Obsessed!

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I absolutely love this wand, it is so easy to use and makes my wavy hair look so much nicer. I like the slim packaging and look of it and the glove it comes with. Another bonus is being able to control the digital heat on it. So happy I got this

Loved it!

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I bought this to try and tame my already curly hair, this tamed it and make it look silky smooth and healthy! oh wow it is amazing! I love it and would recommend to anyone! Fabulous product and very easy to use!

Perfect curls

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

Normally only a ghd fan but upon using this my hair has never looked so good the curls lasted for a full night out and still looked great in the morning, I also liked the fact that my hair felt refreshed after using the curl wand rather than burnt

Fabulous curls

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

Love this curling wand, really easy to use and gives the best bouncy looking curls. The digital display is great so you can see the temperature you have set and it also comes with some heat protecting glove which is a good addition.

