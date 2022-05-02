We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Babyliss Rose Lustre 230 Straightener

4.8(10)Write a review
image 1 of Babyliss Rose Lustre 230 Straightener
Product Description

  • Babyliss Rose Lustre 230 Straightener
  • With smoothing ceramic plates that glide effortlessly through the hair, the BaByliss Rose Lustre hair straightener gives sleek, shiny results.
  • Featuring 3 digital heat settings from 180°C to 230°C for controlled styling and consistent, lasting results on different hair types.
  • H13.7cm x W7.2cm x D32.2cm
  • High heat up to 230°C for fast results
  • Smooth-glide ceramic coated plates for easy styling
  • Digital heat settings for controlled styling on different hair types

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • - After use, switch off and unplug the appliance.
  • - Allow the appliance to cool before storing away.
  • - Never wrap the power cord around the appliance, instead loosely coil the power cord next to the product when storing away.
10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Straighteners

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Easy to use, nice flow through hair. They are clean and simple to use

Does A Lovely Job!

4 stars

Review from BABYLISS

I found the Rose Lustre 230 Straightener to be easy to use and it glides really smoothly. Heats up very quickly and absolutely love the heat pad that it comes with. You can just roll up the straightener for storing it in the pad as well. I have very fine hair but quite stubborn just the same & straightener did a good job of it.

Excellent for ease of use

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

My husband bought for me and I find very good and easy to use

Budget friendly 2-in-1 straightener/ curler

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Lovely light weight good looking straightener - I use this for making my hair curly or wavy since the edges are round. There's no tucking or pulling of strands. Budget friendly as well. :)

Amazing

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

These straighteners are great. They leqve your hair silky smooth. I have dey bleached hair and ny hairdresser said my hair felt the best she had ever known, and she has been doing my hair 15yrs. She is going to buy some for the salon.. really pleased with them..

Straighteners

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Fantastic product. Good value for money. Definitely recommend

Smooth and sleek straighteners

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Fantastic straighteners for the price with three choices of temperature. Feel nice to hold and smooth on your hair

Great for styling

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

I brought these as an upgrade from my very old straighteners, and they're perfect. They're not to weighty, easy to use, heat up quickly. I use these straighteners to both straighten and to curl my hair, and it does both fabulously.

Great budget straightener

4 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Really pleased, especially given the low price. Very light and easy to use. Nice rounded shape so good for straightening and waves. 3 heat settings so it suits all types of hair. The only downside was the first few uses made my hair smell a bit. So you may want to leave them on for a while and burn off any residue before using.

Great service and straighteners!

5 stars

Review from BABYLISS

Customer service and advice was spot on! Love the straighteners

