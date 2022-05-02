Babyliss Rose Lustre 230 Straightener

Straighteners
Easy to use, nice flow through hair. They are clean and simple to use
Does A Lovely Job!
I found the Rose Lustre 230 Straightener to be easy to use and it glides really smoothly. Heats up very quickly and absolutely love the heat pad that it comes with. You can just roll up the straightener for storing it in the pad as well. I have very fine hair but quite stubborn just the same & straightener did a good job of it.
Excellent for ease of use
My husband bought for me and I find very good and easy to use
Budget friendly 2-in-1 straightener/ curler
Lovely light weight good looking straightener - I use this for making my hair curly or wavy since the edges are round. There's no tucking or pulling of strands. Budget friendly as well. :)
Amazing
These straighteners are great. They leqve your hair silky smooth. I have dey bleached hair and ny hairdresser said my hair felt the best she had ever known, and she has been doing my hair 15yrs. She is going to buy some for the salon.. really pleased with them..
Straighteners
Fantastic product. Good value for money. Definitely recommend
Smooth and sleek straighteners
Fantastic straighteners for the price with three choices of temperature. Feel nice to hold and smooth on your hair
Great for styling
I brought these as an upgrade from my very old straighteners, and they're perfect. They're not to weighty, easy to use, heat up quickly. I use these straighteners to both straighten and to curl my hair, and it does both fabulously.
Great budget straightener
Really pleased, especially given the low price. Very light and easy to use. Nice rounded shape so good for straightening and waves. 3 heat settings so it suits all types of hair. The only downside was the first few uses made my hair smell a bit. So you may want to leave them on for a while and burn off any residue before using.
Great service and straighteners!
Customer service and advice was spot on! Love the straighteners