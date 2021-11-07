Loctite Gluepen 4G Need help? Go to myLoctite.co.uk

Say goodbye to glue spills, sticky fingers and messy DIY jobs with the Loctite Super Glue Creative Pen. Designed for accurate, no-mess application, the pen’s precision tip, rubber grips and fast-setting time keeps bonding tasks easy. Simply press lightly on the pen for drop-by-drop application - gluing is now as easy as writing! Some ordinary glues can leak, but the gel formula and non-drip system ensure that this glue won't. A no-clog tap ensures longer life and more use, so don’t worry about running out before the job’s done. This solvent-free adhesive sets in seconds and dries clear, making it great for invisible, discreet repairs. It provides strong bonds to paper, cardboard, wood, chipboard, fabric, metal, rubber and hard plastics*– it even works as a ceramic glue. Before applying, make sure the surface is clean, dry and close fitting. To puncture the nozzle, turn cap clockwise until the clicking sound stops. To unscrew cap, turn counterclockwise. Squeeze side grips and apply sparingly to one surface. Press parts together and hold for 15-30 seconds. Replace cap immediately. For increased strength, leave the bond undisturbed for at least 5 minutes (fully cures in 12-24 hours). The Product Benefits at a Glance: •All purpose glue pen applicator •Sets in seconds• Dries clear •For vertical porous & non-porous surfaces* •Technology: Cyanoacrylate gel formula •Colour: Clear •Format: 1 x 4 g Pen

Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.

Clean & precise – With soft rubber grips and a precision applicator, the instant adhesive is easy to handle. Ideal for home & office repairs, school projects & crafts. Fast bonding – The super glue gel sets in seconds,ensuring fast application. A quick-open/lock-closed cap prevents accidental spills, clogging and buildup when not in use. Dries clear – The colourless and flexible all purpose glue dries clear. Great for making small, discreet repairs around the home or shop and can withstand heavy loads.

Pack size: 4G

Net Contents

4g

Preparation and Usage