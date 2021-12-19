Tesco 200 Multi-Coloured Timer Lights - Battery Powered, Suitable For Indoor Use (Approx 19.9M)

DO NOT BUY! FAULTY!
Terrible!! Worked fine for about a week then all of a sudden the steady on function didn’t work and the only 3 functions that worked were all erratic flashing! The timer also stopped working for some reason so they stay on forever! Such a waste of money!
Faulty product, don't waste your money
It started well and looked nice when first put outside but within a couple of days the steady light stopped working and it started flashing in all kind of crazy modes. The worst part it that I bought 3 boxes and all stopped working after a few days. The timer also stopped working so the only way to stop the lights is to switch them off in the morning manually which is not what I wanted. Avoid at any cost. Tesco should be recalling these fault products. I would give it 0 if I could. Waste of money. Don't bother.
Very disappointed
After a couple of days the lights no longer have a steady mode which is the only mode I actually wanted. Very poor product. Not possible to give no stars which I would have awarded!
Have a mind of their own
Worked fine for a couple of days, then refused to stay on 'steady on' mode for more than a few minutes, before frantic flashing started. I've tried turning off and on again, but it only works for a few seconds to a couple of minutes. Very poor for new lights. I won't be buying Tesco fairy lights again