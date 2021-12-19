We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 200 Multi-Coloured Timer Lights - Battery Powered, Suitable For Indoor Use (Approx 19.9M)

Tesco 200 Multi-Coloured Timer Lights - Battery Powered, Suitable For Indoor Use (Approx 19.9M)

This product is available for delivery or collection between 03/11/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • Tesco 200 Multi-Coloured Timer Lights - Battery Powered, Suitable For Indoor Use (Approx 19.9M)
  • H13.00cm x W14.00cm x D9.00cm
  • Indoor only
  • Multifunction lights with timer function (6 hours on, 18 hours off)

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

DO NOT BUY! FAULTY!

1 stars

Terrible!! Worked fine for about a week then all of a sudden the steady on function didn’t work and the only 3 functions that worked were all erratic flashing! The timer also stopped working for some reason so they stay on forever! Such a waste of money!

Faulty product, don't waste your money

1 stars

It started well and looked nice when first put outside but within a couple of days the steady light stopped working and it started flashing in all kind of crazy modes. The worst part it that I bought 3 boxes and all stopped working after a few days. The timer also stopped working so the only way to stop the lights is to switch them off in the morning manually which is not what I wanted. Avoid at any cost. Tesco should be recalling these fault products. I would give it 0 if I could. Waste of money. Don't bother.

Very disappointed

1 stars

After a couple of days the lights no longer have a steady mode which is the only mode I actually wanted. Very poor product. Not possible to give no stars which I would have awarded!

Have a mind of their own

1 stars

Worked fine for a couple of days, then refused to stay on 'steady on' mode for more than a few minutes, before frantic flashing started. I've tried turning off and on again, but it only works for a few seconds to a couple of minutes. Very poor for new lights. I won't be buying Tesco fairy lights again

