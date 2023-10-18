WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Product may stain. During all creative activity we suggest that children wear overalls and/or old clothes and that you cover furnishings and carpets. To be used under adult supervision. Please retain this information for future reference.

WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Product may stain. During all creative activity we suggest that children wear overalls and/or old clothes and that you cover furnishings and carpets. To be used under adult supervision. Please retain this information for future reference.

Encourage your little ones creativity and imagination with the Go Create Colouring Box which is packed full of great colouring instrumetns: 12 x colouring pencils, 12 x crayons, 6 x fibre tips, 12 x watercolour paint cakes, 1 paint brush.

Encourage your little ones creativity and imagination with the Go Create Colouring Box which is packed full of great colouring instrumetns: 12 x colouring pencils, 12 x crayons, 6 x fibre tips, 12 x watercolour paint cakes, 1 paint brush.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023