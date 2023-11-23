We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cm
image 1 of Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cmimage 2 of Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cmimage 3 of Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cm

Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cm

3.7(3)
Write a review

£19.00

£19.00/each

Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cm
Capacity: 1.2L approx.Go Cook Logo to turn red when ready to cook on handle20 year guarantee. Guarantee: applicable for defects in material or workmanship under normal household use and when cared for according to the Care and Use Guidelines. The following are excluded from the terms and conditions of the Guarantee: Damage caused by normal wear and tear, accident, misuse, abuse or commercial use. Scratches, stains, discolouration, corrosion or damage from overheating, to the interior or exterior of the pan. This also includes the non-stick coating where applicable. Scratches and discolouration caused by dishwasher or damage caused by misuse of metal utensils are not covered by this guarantee.
H7.5cm x W34cm D16cmAluminium
Go Cook exclusively For TescoNon-Stick CoatingInduction hob compatible

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for all hob types including induction.Dishwasher safeNot suitable for oven useOnly use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

View all Pots & Pans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here