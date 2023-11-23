Go Cook Heat Control Forged Saucepan 16Cm

Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

Suitable for all hob types including induction. Dishwasher safe Not suitable for oven use Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

Go Cook Logo to turn red when ready to cook on handle

Capacity: 1.2L approx. Go Cook Logo to turn red when ready to cook on handle 20 year guarantee. Guarantee: applicable for defects in material or workmanship under normal household use and when cared for according to the Care and Use Guidelines. The following are excluded from the terms and conditions of the Guarantee: Damage caused by normal wear and tear, accident, misuse, abuse or commercial use. Scratches, stains, discolouration, corrosion or damage from overheating, to the interior or exterior of the pan. This also includes the non-stick coating where applicable. Scratches and discolouration caused by dishwasher or damage caused by misuse of metal utensils are not covered by this guarantee.

