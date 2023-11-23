Go Cook Heat Control Forged Grill Pan 24Cm

Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

Suitable for all hob types including induction. Dishwasher safe Not suitable for oven use Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. The surface of this premium 24cm grill pan has ridges to sear meat and vegetables perfectly and allow fat and oil to drop off. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pans seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium grill pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Go Cook Logo to turn red when ready to cook on handle

Go Cook Logo to turn red when ready to cook on handle 20 year guarantee- Suitable for all types of hob including induction - Advanced triple non-stick layer Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. The surface of this premium 24cm grill pan has ridges to sear meat and vegetables perfectly and allow fat and oil to drop off. A soft silicone mould on the handle reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pans seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook forged aluminium grill pan works on all hobs, including induction, and comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023